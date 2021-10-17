he had bought a BMW 528i to protect himself, it will cause his downfall

Porte de Clignancourt, November 2, 1979, 3.15 p.m. A brand new BMW 528i rolls in traffic. A covered truck appears on the right, the driver of the German sedan lets it pass. A few seconds later, when the BMW is immobilized behind the truck at a red light, the tarpaulin is raised. Hidden in the utility bucket, Commissioner Broussard’s police officers shoot down public enemy number 1, Jacques Mesrine.

Forever associated with Mesrine The operation carried out by the Central Office for the Repression of Banditry (OCRB) in collaboration with the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) left one dead, Mesrine and one injured, her companion. The controversy does not take long to swell: was Mesrine coldly shot by the police? On the contrary, was he grabbing a grenade? But the French retain an image: Mesrine motionless, head down, driving his BMW riddled with 21 bullets.

This content is blocked because you have not accepted the trackers. Clicking on ” I accept “, the plotters will be deposited and you will be able to view the contents . Clicking on “I accept all tracers”, you authorize deposits of tracers for the storage of your data on our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. You have the option of withdrawing your consent at any time.

Manage my choices I accept

I accept all plotters

Why a BMW? In the film “L’instinct de mort” by Jean-François Richet, Jacques Mesrine, played by Vincent Cassel, buys a BMW after observing the strength of its laminated glass windshield after several shots. It’s hard to say if this anecdote is true or not. Mesrine, who wanted to go to Italy with her partner, wanted a powerful and reassuring car. But it’s hard to buy a new car when all the policies in the country are chasing you …

How to buy a new car when a whole country is looking for you? It is by presenting himself under the pseudonym of Jacques Vétois, that Mesrine enters the BMW dealership in Clichy to choose and test a car. The concession is recent and only offers a small sales area.

Regardless, Mesrine and his wife set their sights on a management model against a check for 100 667 F, also drawn from a checkbook obtained under a false identity.

He was planning to go far with Mesrine added air conditioning, a state-of-the-art car radio, as well as 14-inch Motorsport rims for the sum of 15,666 F. The idea was to leave quickly for Italy, to settle there and to keep as a discreet but powerful car, this BMW on the spot. At the beginning of September, Mesrine returned to the dealership to take possession of her vehicle. He offers the salesman a box of cigars, and warmly greets all the garage staff. The BMW 528i e12 manual gearbox, serial number 6562558, was put into service on September 5, 1979 and registered 83 CSG 75.

A small mistake with big consequences While Mesrine can already see himself going far behind the wheel of his BMW, he makes a small mistake. With an accomplice, he summons the journalist Jacques Tilliers who works for a newspaper of the extreme right. They promise him an interview and follow them into a cave, before being beaten up. The journalist is left for dead but comes out. Questioned later by the police, Jacques Tilliers remembers a detail. The two men at one point in the day exchanged keys, the accomplice telling Mesrine: “You made a mistake, these are the keys to your BM.” The police now know that Mesrine is driving a BMW. When the noose tightens, the identification of the German sedan allows the police to “house Mesrine”.