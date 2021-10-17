Health pass – Two stretcher bearers arrested and handcuffed to the ground by the police

through Marcel D. for The Media in 4-4-2.

The government is shifting into high gear, in order to bow down the backs of the recalcitrant to the sanitary pass. Friday, two Martinican stretcher bearers, without a health passport, were arrested, thrown to the ground and handcuffed by the police. In the video below, we can hear the screams of pain from both men.

The order had been given to put the police at the entrance of the Pierre-Zobda-Quitman hospital in Martinique, in order to prevent unvaccinated caregivers from doing their job and to prevent bad patients. (without health passport) to be treated. The hospital has become a privileged place where segregation takes shape depending on whether one is vaccinated or not.

Following these strong arrests, clashes erupted outside the establishment between law enforcement and trade unionists and caregivers who came to demonstrate against the health passport. A third arrest took place. The three men are currently in police custody.





Remember that 65% of Martinicans are not vaccinated. The standoff is not about to end.

source: https://lemediaen442.fr