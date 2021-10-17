her husband Cédric, heard by the judges, continues to proclaim his innocence

Cédric Jubillar, interviewed for four hours by the examining magistrates, was notably questioned about the relations he had with his wife Delphine, who has been missing for ten months.

Indicted and imprisoned for four months for the disappearance of his wife Delphine, Cédric Jubillar once again pleaded his innocence on Friday, during his questioning by the two judges in charge of the case.

“He claims his innocence, his despair. He has no place in prison, or in solitary confinement (…) he was questioned for four hours, he answered all questions with sincerity,” said one of his lawyers, Alexandre Martin, leaving the Toulouse courthouse, where the hearing took place.

Me Jean-Baptiste Alary for his part estimated on BFMTV that his client had been questioned “on the peripheral elements in the file, on his relationship, the months preceding the disappearance of Delphine Jubillar”.

A new request for release filed on Monday

As of Monday, his lawyers will file a new request for release. “There are no elements, no evidence against him,” added Alexandra Martin.





“From the moment this man who claims to be innocent has been placed for four months in unworthy conditions […] the least of things today is to ask for his release “, developed on our antenna Me Jean-Baptiste Alary.

Cédric Jubillar arrived at the court around 8:35 am in a prison administration van with tinted windows, coming from the Seysses remand center, near Toulouse, where he has been detained since June 18, the date of his indictment. for murder.

This was the first questioning of suspect No. 1 as an indicted person. Another is scheduled for December 3.

Delphine Jubillar’s body still untraceable

Since the start of the affair, Cédric Jubillar has denied any involvement in the disappearance of his wife and mother of their two children, aged two and six.

Delphine Jubillar, 33, who worked as a night nurse in a clinic in Albi, and her husband Cédric, temporary plaster painter, lived in a villa still under construction in Cagnac-les-Mines, a village in Tarn.

On December 16, 2020 at dawn, her husband reported her disappearance to the gendarmes. To date, research continues.