his family calls to “put aside hatred”

‘No one should die this way’: family of British MP David Amess, stabbed to death in an act described as terrorist by police, said he was “devastated” by the tragedy but called on Sunday to “put aside hatred “.

David Amess, 69-year-old MP and father of five, was stabbed to death on Friday during a parliamentary call at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, about 37 miles east of London.

A 25-year-old man, a British national of Somali origin named Ali Harbi Ali according to the BBC, was arrested at the scene of the tragedy.

Investigators have until Friday to question him after detaining him under the terrorism law.

The first elements of the investigation, entrusted to the anti-terrorism department, reveal “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”, according to the police.

“We are trying to understand why this horrible thing happened. No one should die this way. No one,” the victim’s family said in a statement released by police on Sunday.

Describing David Amess as a “man of peace,” his family called on “people to put aside their differences and show kindness and love to everyone. This is the only way forward. Put aside the hatred and work in unity “.

On the part of the investigation, the police announced to carry out searches at three addresses in London.

In Kentish Town, north London, police put up a tent in front of a two-story brick house they were searching in. The address is presented by several media as being the home of Ali Harbi Ali.

– “Self-radicalized” –

“The police have been there since Friday,” said a neighbor interviewed by AFP. “We know the family, they are lovely people,” she said, adding that “they have three sons”.

Benjamin, a 47-year-old resident who does not wish to give his last name, also said he was “stunned” by the investigations carried out by the police in his street, in this “very good, very quiet” neighborhood.





The young man arrested on Friday was referred several years ago to the Prevent program, a device for people at risk of radicalization and based on volunteering, according to the BBC. He would not have been very diligent and was never officially considered a “subject of interest” for the national security agency, said this media.

Police and security services believe the assailant acted alone and was “self-radicalized,” according to the Sunday Times. It could have been inspired by Al-Shabab, Islamists linked to Al-Qaeda in Somalia.

Ali Harbi Ali’s father, Harbi Ali Kullane, a former adviser to the Somali Prime Minister, confirmed to the Sunday Times that his son was in detention and said he was “traumatized”.

John Lamb, a local Conservative adviser, told British media outlets that the young man waited patiently for his turn before pouncing on the MP and repeatedly stabbing him in front of two MP’s assistants.

Since Friday, many people have come to drop bouquets of flowers and written tributes to the victim, including Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer side by side on Saturday in sign unit.

On Monday afternoon, a minute of silence will be observed in memory of David Amess in the House of Commons, where he had sat since 1983. Members will then be able to speak to pay tribute to him until the end of the afternoon.

After the tributes are over, a procession led by the Speaker of the House of Commons will head to St Margaret’s Church, next to Westminster Abbey, for a Remembrance Mass which will begin at 5:00 p.m. GMT.

– “Fill gaps” –

This murder rekindles the still recent trauma of the assassination of Labor MP Jo Cox in June 2016.

The 41-year-old was killed with several bullets and stab wounds by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair, 53, a week before the British referendum on membership of the European Union.

These two dramas question the security arrangements surrounding deputies when they are in contact with the public.

“We have to fill the gaps” in terms of security, Interior Minister Priti Patel told SkyNews.

Priti Patel also pointed out that the Prevent program is currently under independent review.