his physique calls out to internet users

For many weeks, Charlene of Monaco deserted the Monegasque Rock. Left at the beginning to attend the funeral of the King of the Zulus in South Africa, the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco has, for the moment, never returned to her land of residence. And since then, speculation has been rife. The mother had been hospitalized several times. What worry many Internet users on social networks. But a completely different event had also challenged the subscribers of the former high-level sportswoman.

On October 2, Charlene of Monaco appeared weakened on her Instagram account. The princess had shared a cliché, seemingly innocuous, but heavy with meaning for a large number of admirers. Yet very smiling, the physique of the 43-year-old woman had aroused the curiosity and questions of her virtual community. “Oh the too weakened beautiful princess”, “God bless you”, “We are proud of you. I hope you are better”, “I hope you have recovered, that you are in good health and that you heal well. All our prayers and our healing love “,” I hope you will soon see the end of the tunnel “,” You seem sick, courage we love you “, we could read in the comments.





On this Sunday, October 17, 2021, all eyes were once again turned to the social networks of Princess Charlene. In an Instagram post, Albert II’s wife again (…)

