Honda launches its electric offensive in China

If the brand is still cautious with the electric, Honda is letting go in China where it unveils a new roadmap.





With the exception of the Honda e, the Japanese brand has never shown interest in electric cars. But she has not said her last word and is now revealing her plan of attack in the segment. No celebration either: this future is just for China.

Honda therefore plans to launch ten electric models in the Middle Kingdom over the next five years. The kick-off will be with the e: NS1 and e: NP, which take the silhouette of the all-new Honda HR-V. In addition to the platform dedicated to electric motorization, there is a new cabin, where the atmosphere is more technological than on board the hybrid SUV.

Three more new electrics to come

The H brand did not fully specify the details of the technical sheet of its electric HR-V. On the other hand, some rumors affirm the presence of an electric motor of 204 hp, powered by a battery of 68.8 kWh. The latter, undoubtedly provided by CATL, should be able to reach 500 km of autonomy on the NEDC homologation cycle (in force in China), as announced by Honda.

The e: N range will be complemented by three other models, implicitly announced by the concepts e: N SUV, e: N GT and e: N Coupé. The production versions will arrive in droplets and they will be the first in a long line. From 2030, Honda will only launch electrified models… in China, always.