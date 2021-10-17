How GAFA will force banks to deeply review their strategies

[AVIS D’EXPERT] The European Central Bank wants to assess the links that euro area banks can forge with foreign cloud giants.

In response to a public consultation by the European Commission, the European Central Bank recently recognized the need for it to understand and assess – particularly in terms of concentrations and systemic risks – the links that euro area banks are now able to establish relationships with non-European providers of technical cloud services and infrastructure.

Are thus designated, without being named, the Amazon Web Service, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud. Platforms through which Big Techs offer their own technological means to companies to develop modular services ranging from information storage to complex applications. And behind the concern expressed by the ECB can easily be guessed that the Big Techs will thus acquire know-how allowing them to compete directly with banks, without being subject to the same regulatory obligations as they.

In April 2019, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), visibly expressing the fears of the banking world as a whole, underlined that Big Techs have the capacity to quickly gain significant shares in the banking market. To which, in its recent communication, the ECB replies that it will then strictly apply the principle “same activities, same rules”. In other words, whoever develops activities comparable to those of banks will be subject to the same regulations as they do.

Modest developments

But is that the question? The developments of Big Tech in terms of banking activities, particularly credit, remain modest and it seems quite clear that the will of Google is not to compete head-on with banks but rather to position itself as a distributor of their products and services. Thus, during the summer, six other banks were associated with the Google current account, in addition to the two establishments already selected for its launch.

And the diversity of these partners – from the Citi juggernaut to the modest Credit Union regional – shows that Google is open to many collaborations. All the same, Google has announced its desire to develop Google Pay into a vast marketplace welcoming a multitude of online businesses. In line with its historical positioning, Google wants to be the number one intermediary for Internet use. For customers and suppliers alike. For banks, as for other businesses.

For this, Google has an essential asset: to make its own technological resources available to its users. So he now offers banks to integrate Android Pay directly into their mobile apps and to connect to his Google Home voice assistant. And this is also the whole point of the services offered on Google Cloud. Already, establishments like Intesa Sanpaolo or Deutsche Bank have entered into discussions with Google to use it. That is to say not only to host some of their applications there but, according to their own words, in order to take advantage of the skills and resources of Google to design and develop their digital services.





Google’s failures

Of course, one could consider that we are naive. If an actor the size of Google acquires such skills, it can be judged that it will hold the banks as a pincer, controlling both the distribution and the production of their products and services. It will then be easy for him to supplant them or even to make them disappear.

May be. But such a vision seems a little too simple. It feeds on a common assumption as soon as we talk about Big Tech, which we believe too easily a priori that everything they achieve will not ultimately fail to succeed and succeed. As if they were necessarily the future. However, in trying to diversify, especially in the financial field, Google has recorded a certain number of failures (almost as many as Microsoft!). Of course, failure is quite normal for those who innovate. But this underlines that what is ambitious is also in general risky.

Because what exactly are we talking about in terms of threat that a Google could exert vis-à-vis banks? The BIS expresses it clearly: Big Techs have access to customer data that banks do not have or that they do not have the right to use, they benefit from more technological means to process this data, while with an unrivaled distribution network and considerably more leverage than banks on borrowers (who wants to be rated bad payer by Google !?).

Move so as not to suffer

In other words, Big Techs could be much more efficient and profitable than banks, providing the same basic offerings as they do. However, this – which is quite similar to what the Chinese internet greats have managed to achieve – would be subject to many uncertainties. In particular, this assumes in the first place that Big Tech sufficiently covers the payments market. In short, everything remains to be done, so that this threat that Big Tech could represent for the banks is perhaps not, once again, the real question which must be considered in the immediate future.

On the other hand, from the example of Google, we can retain three orientations which undermine the very foundations of the architecture of banks. The first is that the latter will have to learn to work on distribution networks of which they will not own.

The second is that for this purpose, they cannot count on having all the necessary design and production resources on their own, including customer data. The third orientation is that as a result, banks will no longer be masters of part of the necessary know-how in terms of products, services and commercial relations.

Suffice to say that the entire classic model of retail banking must evolve and that it is only if it does not succeed that the threat of Big Tech will really be exerted. A model which, fundamentally, makes banks custodians of values, in their coffers or their secure information systems and which materializes above all by the opening of an account, the movements of which represent the bulk of the information. customer. In short, therefore, knowledge and beyond the banking customer relationship need to be rethought. All the more urgent in the context of a health crisis which is accelerating digitization. This is a beautiful back-to-school theme!