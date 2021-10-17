how much have fuels cost for 10 years?

LANDMARKS. Diesel – at over 1.53 euros per liter – has never been so expensive and gasoline is close to its all-time high, dating back to 2012.

Update on the evolution of prices at the pump.

During the first week of October, diesel reached an all-time high of 1.5354 euros per liter on average in France, and 1.6332 per liter of unleaded 95, close to the last high dating from 2012.

• The decade 2010 begins with a liter of diesel at an average of 1.06 euros, and 1.26 for SP95, according to weekly readings from the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

• Prices rise until they cause tensions and government intervention in the summer of 2012: a temporary drop in TICPE (internal consumption tax on energy products, which follows on from the TIPP, internal tax on petroleum products) of 3 cents, accompanied by an effort by industrialists.

• In August 2012, the average price of gasoline had almost reached 1.65 euros per liter, and diesel nearly 1.46 euros.





• From the fall of 2016, prices start to rise again. Diesel climbs by less than 1.12 euros / L at the end of September 2016, more than 1.53 euro mid-October 2018, fueling the triggering of the “yellow vests” movement.

• Prices remained at high levels for several months: diesel reached nearly 1.49 euro / L the week of May 24, 2019, SP 95 more than 1.59 euro / L.

• The fall comes in 2020 with the economic crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. In four months, between mid-January and mid-May 2020, the liter of diesel goes from 1.49 euros to less than 1.16 euros, and that of SP95 from just under 1.55 euros to 1.23 euro.

How much are the taxes?

Taxes (TICPE, VAT) currently represent a little less than 60% of the price per liter of SP95, and a little more than 56% for diesel (data from the French Union of Petroleum Industries, which dissects the price composition of fuels). TICPE, excluding regional modulations, is frozen since 2018 for diesel (59.40 cents per liter) and SP95-E5 (68.29 cents).

Since 2013, the catching up in the taxation between the two fuels has been rapid: the internal tax on diesel consumption has increased three times faster than that on gasoline.

For the rest, the price of crude oil is around 31% of the total price for gasoline, a third for diesel. As for distribution costs, they amount to around 10% of the price at the pump, of the order of 1 to 2 cents per liter.