If you have risk factors for high blood pressure, you can take steps now to reduce your risk of developing this condition and its complications.

Add healthy foods to your diet

Slowly increase your intake of heart-healthy plants. Try to eat more than seven servings of fruits and vegetables per day. Then try adding an extra serving per day for two weeks. After these two weeks, try adding an extra serving. The goal is to eat ten servings of fruits and vegetables per day.

Change the picture you have of the average dinner plate

Instead of eating meat and three sides, create a dish that uses meat as a condiment. In other words, instead of eating a steak with a side salad, eat a larger salad and top it with a smaller serving of steak.

Cut down on sugar

Try to eat less sugary foods, including flavored yogurts, cereals, and sodas. Packaged foods hide unnecessary sugar, so be sure to read the labels.

Set some weight loss goals

Instead of setting yourself an arbitrary goal of “losing weight,” talk to your doctor about what weight is ideal for you. This means that you should start by eating 500 calories less per day than what you normally eat. Then decide on the physical activity you can start to achieve that goal. If exercising five nights a week is too difficult to fit into your schedule, aim for one more night than you are currently doing. When it fits comfortably into your schedule, add another night.

Monitor your blood pressure regularly

The best way to prevent complications and avoid problems is to find hypertension at an early stage. You can go to your doctor’s office to have your blood pressure measured, or your doctor may ask you to purchase a cuff to measure your blood pressure at home.

Dietary recommendations for people with high blood pressure

One of the easiest ways to treat high blood pressure and prevent possible complications is through your diet. What you eat can go a long way in reducing or eliminating high blood pressure.

Here are some of the most common diet recommendations for people with hypertension.

Eat less meat and more vegetables

A plant-based diet is an easy way to increase fiber and reduce the amount of sodium and unhealthy saturated and trans fats you get from dairy products and meat. Increase the amount of fruits, vegetables, green leafy vegetables and whole grains you eat. Instead of red meat, go for healthier lean protein like fish, poultry, or tofu.





Reduce dietary sodium

People with hypertension and those at increased risk of heart disease should maintain their daily sodium intake between 1,500 and 2,300 milligrams per day. The best way to reduce sodium is to cook fresh foods more often. Avoid eating restaurant meals or prepackaged foods, which are often very high in sodium.

Cut down on sweets

Sugary foods and drinks contain empty calories but have no nutritional content. If you want something sweet, try eating fresh fruit or small amounts of dark chocolate that hasn’t been sweetened as much with sugar. The reliable source suggests that regular consumption of dark chocolate can lower blood pressure.

What are the effects of high blood pressure on the body?

Since hypertension is often a silent condition, it can cause damage to your body for years before symptoms become evident. If hypertension is left untreated, you can face serious complications, even death.

The complications of hypertension are as follows

Damaged arteries

Healthy arteries are flexible and strong. Blood circulates freely and unobstructed through healthy arteries and vessels.

High blood pressure makes the arteries harder, tighter, and less elastic. This damage facilitates the deposition of dietary fat in the arteries and limits blood circulation. This damage can lead to increased blood pressure, blockages, and ultimately a heart attack and stroke.

A damaged heart

High blood pressure makes your heart work too hard. The increased pressure in your blood vessels causes the muscles in your heart to pump more frequently and with more force than a healthy heart should.

This can cause the heart to enlarge. An enlarged heart increases the risk of the following problems:

– heart failure

– arrhythmias

– sudden cardiac death

– heart attack

– Damaged brain

Your brain needs a healthy supply of oxygen-rich blood to function properly. High blood pressure can reduce the blood supply to your brain:

– Temporary blockages in blood flow to the brain are called transient ischemic attacks (TIA).

– Severe blockages in the blood flow cause the death of brain cells. This is called a stroke.

– Uncontrolled high blood pressure can also affect your memory and your ability to learn, remember, speak and reason. Treatment of hypertension often fails to erase or reverse the effects of uncontrolled hypertension. It does, however, reduce the risk of future problems.

Keep a log of your blood pressure readings and bring it to your regular doctor visits. This can help your doctor spot any possible problems before the disease progresses.