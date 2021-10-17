hundreds of deaths in bombings around Marib – Liberation

The Saudi-led coalition claims to have killed around a thousand Houthi fighters since the start of the week in airstrikes. But the rebels are still advancing towards the town of Marib.

The days follow one another and the funeral announcements accumulate. The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said on Sunday that it killed around 165 Houthi rebels in new airstrikes south of the strategic city of Marib. The strikes have “Destroyed ten military vehicles and killed more than 165 terrorist elements” during the last twenty-four hours, says a statement released by the official SPA agency.

The day before, there are already 160 opposing fighters that the Saudi army estimated to have killed in the region and a similar proportion on Friday. Since the start of the week, a thousand Houthi fighters have reportedly perished in airstrikes that have destroyed dozens of vehicles. Figures that could not be verified from an independent source, while the Houthis rarely communicate on the victims in their ranks.





Oil and gas reserves

The fighting between the coalition loyal to the refugee government in Aden, led by Saudi Arabia, and the Houthi rebels, close to Iran and who hold the capital Sana’a, is centered around the city of Marib. Located 120 km from Sanaa, at the gates of the central desert of Yemen, the city is the last stronghold of government in the north of the country, largely dominated by the Houthis. It is also the capital of the governorate of the same name, which has significant gas and oil reserves.

It is the main focus of a campaign launched in February by the Houthis, who recently stepped up their offensive. The coalition has responded since Monday with a volley of airstrikes in an attempt to stem the advance of the rebels. This bloody battle is the latest episode in a war that has ravaged Yemen since 2014. In seven years of conflict, tens of thousands of people have been killed, mostly civilians, and millions have been displaced, according to international organizations.

The international community is trying in vain to reach a peaceful resolution of this conflict which has caused the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, according to the UN. Almost 80% of the Yemeni population rely on humanitarian aid to survive. On Thursday, the United Nations called for an end to the fighting in the Marib region in order to be able to provide humanitarian aid, crucial for the civilian populations, in particular the displaced.