Hunger kills in Guatemala, warns human rights defender

A majority of inhabitants who are hungry, children who die of it: climatic disasters and the Covid-19 pandemic have plunged Guatemala into one of the worst food insecurity situations ever known, the Defender was alarmed on Saturday. local human rights.

The highest authority in this area in this poor Central American country, Jordan Rodas took part in a demonstration for World Food Day, organized under the aegis of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. (FAO).

“The outlook is bleak in Guatemala for the Millennium Development Goals, in particular the goal of ending hungerAnd reduce poverty by 2030, said Jordan Rodas.





16% of the approximately 17 million inhabitants suffer from malnutrition



The figures he cited speak for themselves: 16% of the approximately 17 million inhabitants suffer from malnutrition; food insecurity seriously affects 18% of the inhabitants, and 45% more moderately.

According to UN data, nearly 50% of children under 5 suffer from chronic malnutrition, the worst rate in Latin America and 39 children under 5 have died of malnutrition since January.

“It is one of the biggest food and nutrition crises, caused by Covid-19 and climatic phenomena such as hurricanes Eta and IotaWhich killed dozens of people last year, destroyed subsistence crops and damaged many infrastructure, he added.

Jordan Rodas appealed to President Alejandro Giammattei to take “aggressive and effective measures to guarantee the right to food of the population“.

