“I was caught in a whirlwind”: Zaz justifies his endless media absence

She is finally back in service! After three years of absence, since the release of his album Mirror effect, Zaz is about to unveil new songs and defend them on stage. His fifth opus, soberly titled Isa, will be released on October 22, 2021 and she will perform it on stage, on November 25, during an unprecedented performance broadcast in cinema first, then in Belgium and France, in flesh and blood, during an exceptional tour. But why had the 41-year-old singer disappeared?

I needed to stop

The Covid-19 pandemic is not solely responsible for this prolonged absence. “I’ve been caught in a whirlwind, she explains in the show Morning TV, Saturday October 16, 2021. I was living a dream and I couldn’t take care of Isa. Zaz, she’s doing things all the time, being on stage. And then there was a kind of mission that I had to have to save the world. And in fact, it’s exhausting and besides, you can’t do it. I needed to stop to take a look at myself, to experience things for myself. That’s what I did ... “





She thus finds her audience by coming to terms with herself. You will have understood it, Isabelle Geffroy of her real name signs there a very personal album. So it is calm, finally, after the storm, the critics, the wrath of the public. Just before leaving, the gifted artist had mentioned the many jokes she was the victim of, especially about her hygiene. “I don’t understand the meanness, she regretted. I can’t understand how you can attack someone on their physique, even if there are things that you don’t find harmonious. What’s the point of being mean? Talking about hygiene is stupid. I think people, I have to do something to them anyway. They must love me a little or hate me because I mean something to them that they can’t stand. “Away from this nonsense, Zaz finally gives his voice back. That’s all that matters …