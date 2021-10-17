Icardi supported by Paris, the woman who caused the separation with Wanda Nara known?

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

In recent hours, PSG news has taken an unexpected turn with the Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi affair. On social networks, the wife and agent of the Argentine striker announced his separation in cash, very clearly accusing her husband of deception.

An announcement that had the effect of a bomb especially as the sulphurous Italian, this morning, packed her bags with her daughters, sharing on social networks her visibly precipitous departure in a private jet. A thunderclap that visibly affected Mauro Icardi, to the point that he did not participate in the training of the day. As explained by several sources including journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG was visibly understanding by allowing Icardi to be absent this Sunday.

In addition, social networks were very quickly ignited on the identity of the woman who would have caused the separation with a crash. And a certain China Suarez, actress from her state in Argentina, would be “the happy” chosen one, Wanda Nara having deleted their link on social networks along with Mauro Icardi …

WANDA ESTÁ BORRANDO LAS FOTOS CON ICARDI Y DEJÓ DE SEGUIR IN CHINA SUÁREZ OMG https://t.co/N0Otn64dYv – Vulgarcite? (@vulgarcite) October 16, 2021



