If it looks like this, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a hit with Galaxy Note fans

The future flagship of Samsung is becoming clearer, and should include a location for the S-Pen as well as a look strongly inspired by the late Galaxy Note.

After Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and Google’s Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung is expected to turn to the high-end smartphone sector. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, flagship of the future range of the manufacturer, should land early next year on the shelves, and embody the new version of excellence according to Samsung.

What if this new vision of excellence was eyeing the side of a former Samsung flagship, the Galaxy Note? According to the many rumors about it, the Galaxy S22 Ultra should indeed borrow many features from the old “phablet” of the brand, including support for the S-Pen, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but above all a place to store it within the smartphone itself.

Also, we would be entitled to a design strongly inspired by the old Galaxy Note, a much more angular look, with a very large panel at the front. This hypothesis seems to be confirmed when we take a look at the latest renderings of Concept Creator, in partnership with LetsGoDigital. Galaxy Note enthusiasts should appreciate it.





The front of the smartphone would look a lot like that of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, with a large 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with slightly curved edges. There would always be a punch to accommodate the front camera, but no invisible camera like Galaxy Z Fold 3.

On the lower edge, these renderings clearly show the location for the S-Pen, Galaxy Note style. At the back, there is an astonishing photo block made up of two distinct parts, forming a sort of “P”. A particular look, of course, but which would at least have the merit of originality in a world where most smartphones are displayed with a large square or rectangular photo block.

Note that these are only renderings, and that the final design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra may still have to evolve before the official launch of the smartphone, scheduled for early 2022.