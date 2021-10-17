In Haiti, about fifteen American missionaries kidnapped on Saturday, by a

American missionaries were kidnapped at midday on Saturday by a gang in a peri-urban area east of Port-au-Prince, a Haitian security source told AFP.

Guadeloupe The 1st with AFP

•

updated on October 17, 2021 at 11:46 a.m.



“The well-being and safety of American citizens abroad is one of our top priorities at the State Department. We are aware of this information and have nothing to add at the moment“, commented to AFP a spokesperson for the American government.

Children among the kidnapped

Between 15 and 17 American citizens, including children of missionary families, are in the hands of the armed gang which, for months, has been multiplying villainous kidnappings and thefts in the area between the Haitian capital and the border with the Dominican Republic, said a Haitian security source who was not able to specify, Saturday evening, if a ransom demand had been issued.





More than 600 kidnappings in the first quarter of 2021

The armed bands, which for years have controlled the poorest districts of the Haitian capital, have extended their power to Port-au-Prince and its surroundings where they are increasing the number of villainous kidnappings.

More than 600 cases were recorded in the first three quarters of 2021 against 231 in the same period in 2020, according to the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, based in the Haitian capital.

For years, a deep political crisis has paralyzed the socio-economic development of Haiti. The assassination on July 7 of President Jovenel Moïse by an armed commando in his private residence further plunged the Caribbean country into uncertainty.