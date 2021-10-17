In Ireland, an environmental baron returns his domain to nature

Randal Plunkett, 21st Baron of Dunsany and environmentalist in his thirties, has taken the gamble of “rewilding” by letting nature take back its rights over the domain of his Irish castle.

Exit the mowers and the cattle, welcome to the wild animals, mushrooms and swamps: Randal Plunkett, 21st Baron of Dunsany and thirty-something environmentalist, made the bet of the “re-wildness”, by letting nature take back its rights on the domain of its Irish castle. 25km north-west of Dublin, part of the grounds of Dunsany Castle have completely changed in appearance under the leadership of this heir to the dynasty who has reigned there for 900 years.

In the distance, a red deer appears for a moment, between trees of incredible green, then disappears in the 300 hectares of the ancestral domain which have now been abandoned to nature, that is to say a little less than half of the domain. I had “a kind of duty to the environment,” the 38-year-old aristocrat, perched on a decaying trunk with mushrooms growing, told AFP. “I am the keeper of the estate for this generation and the estate, it’s not only the castle, it’s also the environment”, says the thirty-something with long hair, whose style – a group’s t-shirt of American death metal and faux leather jacket – contrast with the more subdued appearance of his ancestors immortalized on paintings in the castle.

“ Understanding the land “

Eight years ago, this vegan launched the “radical” project to re-wild his vast domain. Cattle were evacuated and lawn mowers abandoned, Randal Plunkett letting nature take its course. And the results are being felt. Martens, a very rare species, have already been sighted in the area, where otters and red deer thrive. Hawks, red kites, peregrine falcons, hawks, kestrels and snipe: birds are legion. There is even a woodpecker, the first seen in the area in a century, says Plunkett.





On part of the estate, the lawn has turned into a large marsh, where there are 23 species of grasses and many insects. “As I watched it, I began to understand what the earth was doing,” he explains after walking through a winding undergrowth. “It has become a re-wilder project,” he adds, as two Jack Russell breed dogs named Beavis and Butt-head trample his vegan Doc Martens.

According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the equivalent of China would have to be rewilded over the next decade to halt the “degradation” of the land and keep the rise in temperatures below 2C ° . Last week, hundreds of environmental activists marched outside Buckingham Palace with a petition signed by 100,000 people calling on the British royal family to re-wild their land. They thus hoped that Elizabeth II would send a strong message as a guest at the UN climate summit in Glasgow (Scotland), where world leaders will attempt from October 31 and for two weeks to take action. to stop global warming.

“War” for nature

Ireland may well be known for its greenery, which has earned it the nickname “the emerald island”, 65% of its area is now devoted to agricultural land. According to the UN, livestock are responsible for 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Rewilding would allow, among other things, to reduce CO2 emissions and increase biodiversity. But the idea of ​​not making the most of agricultural land is not easy to convey. At first, the locals mistook Randal Plunkett for a “jerk”, he recalls: “They thought I was destroying perfect farmland”, that “I was just a decadent”.

The baron also had to face “threats” and “vandalism”. He who considers his estate as an “oasis”, where deer hunting is prohibited, patrols at dawn to keep poachers at bay. “It has become a war and we are winning it slowly because the truth is that we have to act on climate change,” he said. “I think we have to do a lot more than what we are doing” and “unfortunately it will not be done by governments”, adds the baron pessimistically. “I’m trying to popularize an idea, which I know will be useful,” he says, “We’re bringing the wild to Ireland, that place once known to be green.”