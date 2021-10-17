In La Palma in the Canaries, the volcano has erupted for a month

LA PALMA – The volcano has been spitting lava continuously for precisely four weeks. This volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary Islands tourist archipelago is not about to end “in the short or medium term” warn experts monitoring the volcano.

As you can see in our video at the top of the article, the volcano erupted on September 19, for the first time in 50 years. First with columns of smoke and ash, the jets of lava quickly followed. For 28 days, his activity has not stopped.

This Sunday, October 17, the planes were all grounded at La Palma airport, on the Canary Islands, for the second day in a row, due to the ash cloud. Only 4 of the 34 flights scheduled for Saturday went as planned.

The speed of the lava flows varied a lot, but it took 10 days for them to reach the ocean. On the night of September 29, rock melted at over 1000 degrees Celsius encountered the sea, which hovered around 25 degrees, releasing potentially toxic gases.





When will the eruption end?

As the lava flow mainly affected the west of the island, the northern flank of the Cumbre Vieja volcano collapsed in early October. Accelerated by seismic events, a new explosive phase has been triggered. Some experts refer to “weeks” or even “months” of eruption.