In Nîmes and Béziers, meetings that strongly smell the campaign for Eric Zemmour – Liberation

During two meeting-like meetings, in Nîmes then Béziers, the polemicist who still does not call himself a candidate for the presidential election, showed his radicalism in front of enthusiastic activists.

The formula begins to break in: Zemmour arrives very late, the time to leave the young activists of “Generation Z”, scattered around the room, singing Marseillaise and “Zemmour president”, resumed with enthusiasm by the assembly. Finally arrives their star who talks about twenty minutes behind his desk, receives almost as much applause when it promises lower social contributions as the abolition of family allowances for unruly children. Then sits down, microphone in hand, on a high chair for a question-and-answer period. In this exercise, the polemicist of the television set excels. A complicity is created, the room laughs, cheers, enjoys the witticisms and quotes from famous men displayed with pedantry. In the space of two days, Eric Zemmour played the streak twice, in quick succession.





First in Nîmes, Friday, during a meeting that does not say its name, in a room more than packed with an exhilarated atmosphere. Today, the first question concerns Algeria. The pied-noir responds with a long dissertation, completed with cheers: “We will not apologize because we were the best colonizers.” A young man stands up, his voice trembling with emotion and indignation: “What to do with my generation? I am an alien to them! ” The assistance with graying tendency responds with a triumph. Zemmour closes his eyes with happiness, between two knowing looks …