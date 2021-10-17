In Northern Ireland, a goalkeeper sent off after hitting his teammate!

Unusual scene from the Northern Ireland side. Day 8 of the IFA Premiership: Glentoran receives Coleraine. At 2-1, the locals are ahead of the score when Cathair Friel puts the two teams tied (2-2, 80th). Adam McCaray, enraged at his teammate Bobby Burns ‘defense, walks up to him during the visitors’ celebration and gets angry with him before knocking him down. The referee logically inflicts red on him, synonymous with expulsion. A draw between the two teams despite the incident, which was not voluntary according to Glentoran coach Mick McDermott.

“They’re both disgusted with what happened, so look, we’re going to face it. I spoke to Bobby and he said he didn’t hit him in the face. Until I see the pictures, I can’t give you my opinion. Bobby confirmed in the locker room, I even had him come to my office, he said there was no contact with his face but when he fell back his head hit the ‘grass and that’s the reaction he had’, he said after the meeting.



