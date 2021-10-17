In Rome, a giant demonstration against the neofascist far-right

Tens of thousands of Italians demanded a ban on the far right at a rally in Rome on Saturday, after violent anti-health pass protests blamed on neofascists last weekend.

Carrying “Fascism, never again” signs, it was in San Giovanni Square, a place historically associated with the left, that the demonstrators demanded the ban of the neofascist group Forza Nuova (FN), known for its radical Euroscepticism, and its attachment to traditional and Christian family values. This event brought together at least 200,000 people, according to the organizers, who mobilized 800 coaches and 10 trains.

“Close the door to political violence”

FN leaders were among those arrested after the attack on the headquarters of the CGIL (left) union, the country’s main trade union confederation, during the anti-health pass demonstration on 9 October. “This is not just a response to the squadronism fascist, ”said CGIL Secretary General Maurizio Landini, using the term for paramilitary forces after World War I that had become a form of armed wing of Italian fascism.

The nostra sede nazionale, the sede delle lavoratrici e dei lavoratori, è stata attaccata da Forza Nuova e dal movimento no vax. Abbiamo resistito allora, resisteremo ora e ancora. A tutti ricordiamo che organizzazioni che si richiamano al fascismo vanno sciolte.#Cgil pic.twitter.com/cSwV8bYF1O

– CGIL Nazionale (@cgilnazionale) October 9, 2021

“This square also symbolizes all those in Italy who want to change the country, who want to close the door to political violence,” he added to the assembled demonstrators. Several hundred people opposed the police in central Rome last Saturday, devastating, among other things, the CGIL headquarters.

Anti-fascist education in schools

The attack came after a demonstration against the obligation, from October 15, of the health pass in all workplaces. Following this violence, calls have multiplied in Italy to ban Forza Nuova, implicated after these demonstrations.