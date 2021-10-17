More

    In Syria, dictator Bashar El-Assad breaks diplomatic isolation

    8:00 p.m., October 16, 2021

    It is a nightmare-like phone call for Syrian opponents. Two weeks ago, King Abdullah II of Jordan spoke by telephone with President Bashar Al-Assad, at the head of a Syria amputated by half a million dead and 6.6 million refugees abroad. During this first conversation in ten years, the heads of state discussed “relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to strengthen them”, while Jordan welcomes 650,000 refugees.

    A return to the international scene

    An exchange that signals the return of Syria on the international scene, despite the maintenance of heavy American sanctions. “Relations are improving with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates but also certain Western countries, underlines researcher Karim-Emile Bitar, associate professor at Saint Joseph University in Beirut. In the name of real-politics, Damascus is no longer so ostracized. “

    The regime – which has just returned to the Interpol system – has also obtained, in the energy crisis that is shaking Lebanon, to send natural gas through its territory from Egypt and Jordan.


