in the face of the scolding, the government is considering several options

Fuel prices have been on the rise in France for several weeks. An increase that causes a rising grumbling.

To respond to these criticisms, the government is expected to announce new measures in the coming days, as gas and electricity prices rise as well.

When refueling, the French noticed that the bill was more and more expensive. And this, for several long weeks already. The prices at the pump are on the rise and, among the French, the discontent begins to mount. For example, Monday, October 11, the price of a liter of diesel reached a record amount: 1.53 euros.

The government has said it is looking into the subject. He must also announce in the coming days measures to slightly lighten the bill of the French. Especially since prices at the pump are not the only ones to rise: electricity, gas … energy prices are soaring.

The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, reacted to these concerns. He assures that he does not “don’t underestimate what that represents for the French” and that the government is “mobilized”. At the same time, he explains leading “diplomatic action to try to force these prices”.

Towards a fuel check?

One of the ideas considered by the government turns out to be the establishment of a fuel check, on the same model as the energy check. As Capital points out, this would help support low-income households who are struggling to cope with rising fuel prices. A measure whose amount and duration remain to be defined.





CNews reports that only those who own their own vehicle could benefit from it. A similar device, called “transport assistance” was introduced in Hauts-de-France where residents had to meet other criteria to receive a monthly aid of 20 euros such as being on CDI or CDD of at least one. months or have a distance of at least 20 kilometers between his home and his place of work.

Modify taxation

A relative of Matignon tells Capital that a general reduction in taxes does not seem to be on the agenda, however, because this “Would benefit as much to the nurse who makes her rounds as to the family who goes on weekends in the SUV”.

France Bleu explains, for its part, that one of the other tracks of the executive would be the establishment, all the same, of a tax deduction. It would target in particular people who travel the most by car, because the more they drive, the more they declare real costs. On the other hand, as the media reminds us, this would only concern households that already pay income tax, and not the most modest, non-taxable households.

For the moment, the executive does not seem to have adopted any specific strategy. But he has already made some strong decisions recently. Faced with the rise in gas and electricity prices, he had decided in particular to establish a tariff shield, after having already announced a boost for the beneficiaries of the energy check.

A major issue during an election period

The government is expected to take a turn on the question of how to respond to soaring prices at the pump and energy. The stake is not without consequences, six months before the 2022 presidential election and while many French people believe that their purchasing power is crumbling at the end of a health crisis lasting nearly two years. The grumbling is already mounting. The yellow vests have even operated, very timidly, a discreet return to certain corners of France. Saturday, October 16, they notably demonstrated in Montpellier (Hérault), reports Liberation, but also near certain roundabouts in the Pyrénées-Orientales according to France Bleu.