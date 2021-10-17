Internet users are crying scandal and do not spare the singer!

This Saturday, October 16, TF1 was broadcasting the semi-final of The Voice-All Stars. The public decided on the 15 candidates still in the running, divided into five pools of three talents (formed during a draw). At the end of this evening, it is finally: MB14, Amalya, Anne Sila, Manon, Terence and Louis Delort who will be able to claim the final victory. Present with four talents, Florent Pagny can be satisfied to see three of his talents qualified. Mika and Patrick Fiori will also be represented unlike Zazie, who is assured of not being able to win the tenth edition since all his talents have failed to convince the public.

Amalya, between the cracks

To the delight of Jenifer fans, Amalya was qualified by the audience. The young woman had decided to interpret Earth song by Michael Jackson. Following the performance, the singer delivered a message to the planet.

A speech and a performance that appealed to viewers since it is part of the last six. However, some Internet users have expressed their anger to see Amalya qualify against Dominique Magloire and Victoria, going so far as to accuse TF1 of cheating.





So why does Amalya criticize herself for having to deliver a message to influence the vote? Last week by addressing the public who voted, this week to the viewers by means of a message to the planet and to the children On the other hand Amalya is not obliged to cry with each song eh, And to think that it is Amalya who will pass just because it takes a talent of Jenifer in the final! “,” Amalya 47% of the vote but who believes in that? As luck would have it, Jennifer has only one talent, who finds herself facing 2 very nice singers, and bingo it goes “,” TF1 you cheated “.

Jenifer still has a chance to win the show for the first time! Answer Saturday, October 23 to find out who will win in this final.

