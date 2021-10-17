“It is the first time that a head of state in office uses the word ‘crime’ and appends it to the question of the State and the Republic”, underlines Benjamin Stora

“For the first time, a sitting head of state recognizes state responsibility for a massacre considered a crime”, greeted this Sunday, October 17 on France Inter Benjamin Stora, historian, author of the report on the memory of colonization and the Algerian war ordered by the Elysee in January 2021.

Emmanuel Macron denounced on Saturday “crimes inexcusable for the Republic”, on the occasion of an official ceremony for the 60th anniversary of massacre of Algerians on October 17, 1961 in Paris, thus going further than “bloody repression” admitted by François Hollande in 2012 and recognizing for the first time a record much heavier than the officially admitted record.

“This is the first time that a sitting head of state has used the word ‘crime’ and attached it to the question of the state and the Republic”, noted historian Benjamin Stora.

“It is a step forward, we can consider that it is insufficient, he added. Others would have preferred more justice “.” And others, even more radical say: ‘We had to judge those responsible who were in power’, and why not, say some, General de Gaulle himself “, while some families of victims hoped that Emmanuel Macron would mention in his speech General de Gaulle, then President of the Republic.





“General de Gaulle gave firm instructions in the repression of this demonstration, which is absolutely regrettable. But General de Gaulle never asked that Algerian demonstrators be fired by bullets, this does not exist. not” Benjamin stora at France Inter

“It seems to me quite astonishing that General de Gaulle must be judged today, at a time when those who want to rehabilitate Marshal Pétain are advancing”, assured the historian.

“That night, there were zero police deaths, contrary to what was claimed at the time. On the other hand, there were very many Algerian deaths and shootings with live ammunition”, he finally recalled.