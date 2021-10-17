Jalil Lespert in good company without Laeticia Hallyday: he shares very festive private pictures

This Sunday, October 17, 2021, Jalil Lespert shared many photos in story on Instagram. Currently in Hungary for the shooting of his next film, the actor seems to get along very well with his work colleagues!

Currently filming in Budapest, Hungary, Jalil Lespert seems to be having a good time! Since last September, the companion of Laeticia Hallyday gives the reply to Alexander Skarsgard, seen in the series Big Little Lies, Cleopatra Coleman, seen in the series The Last Man on Earth and Thomas Kretschmann who notably played in the film Marvel Avengers. In Infinity Pool, a horrific science fiction film, the actor will play the role of Alban. The pitch? James and Em Foster are enjoying an all-inclusive beach vacation on an island called La Tolqa, when a fatal accident reveals the resort’s evil side: hedonistic tourism, extreme violence and surreal horrors …

Close to his co-stars, Jalil Lespert shared in a story on Instagram pictures taken during very festive outings! On a first shot, we can see the actor on the rooftop of the High Note Skybar restaurant. On a second, Laeticia Hallyday’s companion poses alongside his work colleagues and displays a broad smile! Always in the company of his new friends, Jalil Lespert went to Szimpla Kert, a pub adorned with mismatched objects, where he smoked shisha. In one photo, the actor strikes a pose with Australian actress Cleopatra Coleman. Finally, Jalil Lespert shared a black and white group shot. One thing is certain: the actor does not have time to be bored between takes!

Jalil Lespert can’t wait to find Laeticia Hallyday

If Jalil Lespert is thousands of kilometers from Laeticia Hallyday, no doubt he will be happy to find her in a few weeks! Very much in love, it was last September that he confided in the columns of Paris Match : “Laeticia pleases me because she is rare, absolutely unique. I don’t know anyone to compare her to. She is adorable, sweet and romantic, if only for her life … Deeper and more attentive, too, than one might imagine. She has a precise vision of how things are going to unfold, which is beyond us. It makes her zen. It’s great to admire the one you love, not for what she represents, does or will do, but for what she is.“

