James Gunn unveils long-awaited The Suicide Squad spin-off trailer

We had already told you that a spin-off series from the last film Suicide Squad was going to focus on the character of the Peacemaker. And today, during the DC FanDome 2021, a brand new trailer for the series has been revealed.

a superhero or a villain?

This series will therefore focus on the character of the Peacemaker, played by former WWE star John Cena. Peacemaker is a fairly ambiguous character, in the sense that he is located the line between superhero and villain. This is already noticeable in the last Suicide Squad, where despite the fact that he is there to save the city, he appears to be very violent, and shows that he has no qualms about achieving his ends, even if it means sacrificing lives if necessary.





But with this spin-off, created by James Gunn, known in particular for having achieved Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, we are presented with a Peacemaker deeper than it seems. The story seems to take place following the events of the last Suicide Squad, where we find Peacemaker at the center of a whole new team, and through their interactions, will offer us a different image of the loathsome character we know so far.

James Gunn said at this DC FanDome 2021:

Peacemaker is the opportunity to delve into the problems of today’s world through the prism of this superhero / villain / biggest jerk in the world. I’m very excited to develop The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC Cinematic Universe to life through an entire series. And of course, being able to work with John, Peter and my friends from Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.

HBO therefore seems to have bet big on this series, since following the last film of James Gunn, the chain hastened to order this spin-off of James Gunn. You will therefore find out from January 13, 2021, on HBO Max.