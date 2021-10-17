Jean Dujardin filming in Cantal, in the footsteps of Sylvain Tesson. And in Aveyron?

The film, “On the stone paths”, is an adaptation of the book “On the black paths”, an epic on foot from the Alpes-Maritimes to Normandy … which also passes through Aubrac.

“On the Black Roads”, a work by the adventurous writer Sylvain Tesson, tells the story of a remission, his own. Victim in 2014 of a fall while climbing a chalet in the Alps which sent him into a coma, with multiple fractures and facial paralysis, he undertook, in order to regain his motor faculties, a journey on the roads of France from the Mercantour park to the cliffs of Cotentin in Normandy.

Sylvain Tesson’s journey “On the black roads”. Which goes through Aubrac.

Repro CP – Screenshot



It is the adaptation of this journey which is currently being filmed in Cantal, near Lioran, in Murat and Mandailles, for five days of filming. This will continue in many departments then, “from 12 to 15”, relates France 3 Auvergne Rhône Alpes. And it could well be that the filming of the film passes through Aveyron, if it has not already passed, since Sylvain Tesson’s “black paths” pass through Aubrac.





It is the actor Jean Dujardin who will play Sylvain Tesson. “It’s a difficult role, specifies François-Xavier Montil, director of communication for the Cantal department, cited by France 3. A physical role too. He crosses France in the film but also in real life “. Jonathan Zaccai, Camille Rowe, Anny Duperey and Izia Higelin are also part of the cast.

The film, renamed “Les paths de Pierre” and directed by Denis Imbert, is freely inspired by the story of Sylvain Tesson, replacing this triggering event in the Lioran.