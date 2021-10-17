Jean-Luc Mélenchon in front of his activists in Reims: “Victory is possible”

Very comfortable, the leader of La France rebellious and presidential candidate spoke for more than an hour, Sunday, October 17, in front of around 2,000 people. A very critical speech of the mandate of Emmanuel Macron, also thought to remobilize his troops. The speech is very offensive.

“The country is not on the right as we would like us to believe because we are trying to stuff its head. Victory is possible.” Jean-Luc Mélenchon at Reims

Jean-Luc Mélenchon has a strategy: the Popular Union, going beyond the simple rebels; a program and an opponent, Emmanuel Macron, who according to him hides his game: “And now this gentleman who broke in wants to stay there by concealment. Many of you believe that he is not saying that he is a candidate because he is president. The truth is, he is not president because he is a candidate.“

Especially since France will soon take the rotating presidency of the European Union. “He will set an example because he wants to be both President of Europe, President of France and a candidate. It’s not Superman, but almost. ”

The activists present in Reims do not even need to be convinced, like Claudine, who comes from Metz: “He is extraordinary, he represents all the values ​​that I can carry in my heart. And he really touches me because his message is not one of those lanterns and dreadful politico-politicard messages“But for the moment, the political landscape on the left is congested. Philippe, from Rouen, calls on the other left candidates, like the Communist Fabien Roussel, to come back.”What is he doing ? Is he going to collect 1 or 2%? May he join us, may he come with us in the People’s Union! Arnaud Montebourg too, of course: all alone he can do nothing.“

Jean-Luc Mélenchon launches a call for mobilization to his activists, that of going to bring the good word to the abstainers. Message received five out of five by Maëlle, a Parisian activist: “The goal that has been announced is a million door to door. I think I will do it in my neighborhood, because I come from a still popular neighborhood, where people do not necessarily vote and where it would be in their interest to vote for Jean-Luc Mélenchon. “

The MP criticized the polls and urged his supporters to ignore them. Because for the moment, the second round seems unattainable.



