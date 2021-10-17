Jean-Luc Mélenchon is working on the emergence of the “popular pole”

Meeting of Jean-Luc Mélenchon in Reims, October 17, 2021. FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP

Jean-Luc Mélenchon intended to give, Sunday, October 17, “A show of strength, discipline and enthusiasm” for its first meeting since his return to Valence at the end of August. In Reims, at the end of the convention of La France insoumise (LFI), after a Saturday devoted to the staging of the “rebellious” collective and to the militant mobilization, the presidential candidate shuffled in front of 2,000 people, mixing nuclear, Europe, debt, pensions, to end with an appeal to the youth and its reservoir of voices, quoting Jaurès: “What are you going to do with your 20 years?” “

This convention of “popular union” was made above all against Emmanuel Macron, target number one, more than the extreme right, of these two days. “We are going to swallow up their arrogance to the powerful, we are going to show them that yes (…) we are going to make the constituent and lead the ecological bifurcation”, launched Mathilde Panot, newly elected president of the LFI group in the National Assembly, in an all-female warm-up, shared with her colleagues Caroline Fiat, Danièle Obono and Manon Aubry, supported by the video support of Gabriel Serville , president of the local authority of Guyana.





“Reasonable proposals”

The candidate of La France insoumise, for his part, distributed the reprimands, without sparing the left: “Yes, the popular pole exists in the country, next to this left UDF that some want to create”, he said, referring to environmentalists and socialists. He projected himself as a statesman, on the international scene – “France is a peaceful nation and if you elect me we will stop the wars” -, as internal, with a long development against nuclear power. Committing to “Stop the EPR”, Jean-Luc Mélenchon assured to have “The certainty that the homeland is capable of producing the necessary quantity of energy in time, through sobriety, ensuring the reduction of our excessive consumption, but also by that which will be captured by geothermal energy, wind power, ‘tidal turbine’. As for EDF employees who might find themselves unemployed, “We are committed to ensuring that everyone’s salary is guaranteed until retirement”.

In European matters, the candidate insisted on the notion of ” reasonable “. the time of “plan A” and “plan B” seems far away, and if Jean-Luc Mélenchon has castigated “NATO minions”, it was then to estimate that “France can regain its authority because it has reasonable proposals to make to its partners in the state of Europe as it is”. Practical case, the debt: “We are reasonable people, we are not for chaos, disorder, the collapse of the economy, this is why we are for asking the question of the debt, to pay it or not. “

