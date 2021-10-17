Jean-Paul Rouve does not “support” it, he explains why in Seven to eight

Coming from a working-class background, Jean-Paul Rouve hates people making fun of the characters Tuche and that they are called beaufs. The artist explains this in the interview with Seven to eight this Sunday, October 17 on TF1.
In 2011, Jean-Paul Rouve accepted a role that would permanently mark his career. It is his character of Jeff in the cinema saga of Tuche, the fourth part of which will be released in cinemas on the occasion of the end of the year celebrations. Interviewed by Audrey Crespo-Mara in the Portrait of the week of Seven to eight, broadcast this Sunday, October 17 on TF1, the 54-year-old actor spoke of these films that have been very successful to the French public. After confirming having “great tenderness” for these comedies directed by Olivier Baroux, he specified coming “from the same world” than that of his character on the screen.
Jeff Tuche, a character inspired by friends?
“When we criticize ‘Les Tuche’, I take it badly “, explained Jean-Paul Rouve, stressing that it is not so much for the artistic side, but more in relation to the image conveyed. “I have the impression that we speak badly about friends. And I respect them”, asserted the star of Our happy days. Besides, the ultimate tackle for him is that of comparing the members of the main family of films to “beaufs”. “I can’t stand it! It annoys me. It’s silly, but there you go…”, continued the actor, adding that “it’s related to [s]on childhood “. It must be said that he was brought up by a modest father, who worked in the shipyards of Dunkirk, in Hauts-de-France.
A father who won “a pittance”
Although he did not look like Jeff Tuche, the latter had friends and family members who had similarities to his character, including “accent”. “My father was a worker, he did the three-eights. I remember that. Which is super hard,” said Jean-Paul Rouve, who keeps in mind the image of a man “leaving in the morning” for “to have difficult weeks”. “It’s still complicated lives… And then, for a pittance”, he lamented, revealing that his daddy was “found unemployed at 50” and “without anything, overnight”. “That marked me, obviously. We grow up with that”, he developed, visibly still feeling close to those in the working class.
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias