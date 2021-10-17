Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia unveil a first photo of their daughter Leewane, Internet users are under the spell (PHOTO)

This Saturday, October 16 on Instagram, Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia presented their daughter Leewane, born on August 22!
Jessica thivenin and Thibault Garcia are happy parents filled with the love of their two children! On August 22, it was obviously on social networks that the two stars of Marseillais announced the happy news: the birth of their daughter named Leewane. A real happiness for the couple, already parents of an adorable baby boy named Maylone. It must be said that before arriving at this balance which seems so perfect, Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia went through particularly painful periods. Already during her first pregnancy, Jessica Thivenin had been forced to stay in bed. When their first baby was born, it was her health problems that caused great concern.
A second difficult pregnancy for Jessica Thivenin
Unfortunately the Jessica Thivenin’s second pregnancy was not easy. Back in France, the young woman was once again forced to stay in bed in the last months of her pregnancy. But on social networks, she never stopped sharing her doubts and her daily life with her millions of fans. Since then, the family is complete and finally back in Dubai. This is why Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia waited before presenting their princess to their many fans. This Saturday, October 16, the two reality TV candidates put an end to the suspense!
Leewane’s face finally unveiled, fans are captivated!
In an adorable photo posted on Instagram, the adorable Leewane is lovingly curled up in her mom’s comforting arms, alongside her daddy. “Very proud to present our beautiful little doll LEEWANE“wrote Jessica Thivenin in the caption of the photo. In just a few seconds, thousands of fans were quick to like the shot. In the comments bar, many Internet users congratulated the young parents, multiplying the comments to respect for the little girl. “She is so cute !“,”I die“,”Congratulation“,”We love you“,”She’s so beautiful“Can we read among the many love messages already posted! On another photo posted on Thibault Garcia’s Instagram account, Maylone is posing alongside her parents and her little sister. An adorable one. family photo which once again melted the web!