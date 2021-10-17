Kanté, Benzema and Mbappé deserve to win the Ballon d’Or 2021 according to a survey of the French

In an Odexa poll commissioned by RTL and Keneo, the majority of 455 football fans surveyed (out of 1005 people aged 18 and over in all) said that N’Golo Kanté, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé deserved to win the Ballon d ‘ Gold 2021. This study was carried out after the victory of the Blues in the League of Nations against Spain (2-1). To the question: “Would you say he deserves to win the Ballon d’Or this year?” “61% of fans answer yes for the Chelsea midfielder, 60% for the Real Madrid striker (60%) and 55% for the PSG striker.
The Blues and the League of Nations are popular
The victory in the League of Nations also allowed the Blues to erase the failure at the Euro. This success raises the popularity of the France team: 64% of the French (+12 pts) and 87% of football fans (+16 pts) have a good opinion of the Blues. The League of Nations, which did not thrill many people, also clearly gained in credibility since 63% of the French and 85% of football fans considered it to be of a good level. After the French victory, 61% of those polled believe that it is now one of the major events in football.