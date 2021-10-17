Kanté, Benzema and Mbappé deserve to win the Ballon d’Or 2021 according to a survey of the French

The Blues and the League of Nations are popular

The victory in the League of Nations also allowed the Blues to erase the failure at the Euro. This success raises the popularity of the France team: 64% of the French (+12 pts) and 87% of football fans (+16 pts) have a good opinion of the Blues. The League of Nations, which did not thrill many people, also clearly gained in credibility since 63% of the French and 85% of football fans considered it to be of a good level. After the French victory, 61% of those polled believe that it is now one of the major events in football.