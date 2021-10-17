Kelly Rangama (Top Chef 8) mom for the first time despite her endometriosis

The faithful of “Top Chef” have not forgotten Kelly Rangama. In 2017, the 34-year-old chef distinguished herself during the 8th edition of the M6 ​​cooking show where she worked in Hélène Darroze’s brigade. Subsequently, this rare starred female chef in France joined France Télévisions to host “Voyages & Délices by Chef Kelly” on France Ô, then also “Chefs, en cuisine et en famille” on TMC.

Today, Kelly Rangama is more fulfilled than ever. The first Reunionese woman to win a Michelin star has announced happy news via her Instagram account. In fact, on Monday, October 11, she gave birth to her first child. This outcome is all the greater insofar as the former candidate suffers from endometriosis, a gynecological disease which causes excruciating pain during menstruation and which can impair fertility.





“A hope, a waking dream, an indescribable happiness, Monday, October 11 a beam of light came to pierce our galaxy. Our baby is finally here, he is beautiful, he is already strong, and there is not a word that can qualify our happiness today. Welcome to our prince, our raison d’être… the love of our life! “, she ignited in the caption of a snapshot of a hand of her baby, a little boy whose first name has not yet been revealed.

LT