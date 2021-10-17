Kelly Rangama (Top Chef season 8) announces the birth of her baby with a poignant text

After revealing last July that she was pregnant, Kelly Rangama proudly announced the birth of her baby on Instagram. a “miracle” for the ex-candidate of Top chef, suffering from endometriosis.
A nice revenge on the disease. In 2017, Kelly Rangama was discovered in season 8 of Top chef on M6, during which she had notably joined the brigade of Hélène Darroze. If she did not win the competition, the young woman has embarked on animation on France Televisions, where she presents Travel & Delights by Chef Kelly broadcast on France Ô, then on France 3 since the third season. But, last July, the cook revealed part of her private life by announcing that she was pregnant for the first time, after months of battling against the endometriosis from which she is affected. “Life continues its course with always its share of trials but with a great victory over my fight against endometriosis!”, she had proudly proclaimed.
“Our baby is finally here, he is beautiful”
A few months later, Kelly Rangama took over her Instagram account to announce the birth of this long-awaited child, which caused many emotions in her. “A miracle, a hope, a daydream, an indescribable happiness“, she wrote in the caption of a snapshot of her son’s little hand, which she fondly calls her “prince”, the “purpose” of herself and of her husband, Jérôme Devreese. “The love of our life!”, she added, specifying that this “light bleam [qui] came to pierce [leur] galaxy” was born on October 11th. “With Jérôme, we had hoped so much. I have worn it for the past nine months. Our baby is finally here, he is magnificent, he is already strong, and there is not a word that can qualify our happiness today “, she wrote in a poignant message.
Kelly Rangama keeps her son’s first name a secret
If she has kept a part of mystery by not revealing the first name of her son, or even his face, Kelly Rangama had confided at length about her fight against endometriosis, when announcing her pregnancy. Not used to talking about her on her social networks, preferring to highlight her cuisine, the one that has also opened her own restaurant, Le Faham, alongside her husband, pastry chef Jérôme Devreese, made an exception by addressing women suffering from the same disease in particular through a message of hope. “After many and difficult trials I went through during my little life, which made me change, pick myself up, believe in it and then put things in place to achieve my dreams […], I am happy to announce that I am pregnant! Thank you life”, she wrote.
