Kenyan Elisha Rotich wins the Paris Marathon and breaks the event record

Elisha Rotich is the fifteenth Kenyan to win on the streets of Paris since the creation of the event in 1976 by the late Raymond Lorre. Rotich had rocked the peloton several times starting at kilometer 30, skimming the leading group as they attacked. But it was really after 37.5 km of racing that he took the blow to find himself alone in the lead, reaching the finish alone. At 31, the Kenyan wins the greatest success of his career and improves his personal best by nearly one minute (2h05’18 ”) which dated from the Amsterdam marathon 2019. He is ahead of the Ethiopian Hailemaryam Kiros and a another Kenyan, Hillary Kipsambu, who finished 19 and 21 seconds behind the winner respectively.



