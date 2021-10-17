Kenyan Elisha Rotich wins the Paris Marathon and breaks the event record

Elisha Rotich won the Paris Marathon solo on Sunday. The Kenyan won under the sun in 2h04’23 ”, thus improving the record of the event which was held in 2h05’04 ” by the Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele since the 2014 edition. The women’s race saw the victory of the Ethiopian Tigist Memuye in 2h26’12 ”.
Elisha Rotich is the fifteenth Kenyan to win on the streets of Paris since the creation of the event in 1976 by the late Raymond Lorre. Rotich had rocked the peloton several times starting at kilometer 30, skimming the leading group as they attacked. But it was really after 37.5 km of racing that he took the blow to find himself alone in the lead, reaching the finish alone. At 31, the Kenyan wins the greatest success of his career and improves his personal best by nearly one minute (2h05’18 ”) which dated from the Amsterdam marathon 2019. He is ahead of the Ethiopian Hailemaryam Kiros and a another Kenyan, Hillary Kipsambu, who finished 19 and 21 seconds behind the winner respectively.
Yohan Durand secures his place at the European Championships
Yohan Durand for his part ensured his selection for the European Championships in Munich (August 15-22). He dropped significantly below the 2 h 11’30 ” demanded by a federation still without DTN by finishing fifteenth in 2h09’21 ”, a new personal best. He thus becomes the 13th Frenchman in history under 2h10 ‘. “I knew I was in good shape, but I still had to make it happen, said Durand at the microphone of France Televisions. I felt I could do it given my preparation. The hares did a good job. The last kilometers were complicated because I was all alone, but at the finish line, it’s a great satisfaction ”. The second Frenchman is Abderrazak Charik, 17th in 2h12’59 ”.
In the women’s race, victory came in the very last kilometer for Tigist Memuye. It was then that the Ethiopian abandoned her compatriot Yenenesh Dinkesa who had been the last to accompany her. Memuye crossed the line after 2h26’12 ” of effort ahead of Yenenesh Dinkesa (2h26’15 ”) and another Ethiopian, Fantu Jimma (2h26’22 ”).