Kombouaré emerges frustrated from the derby, Petkovic answers him

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: top 10 most used Canaries

If FC Nantes did not lose in Bordeaux for the Atlantic derby (1-1), Antoine Kombouaré still has some regrets. In remarks granted to Prime Video and transcribed by Girondins4ever, the Kanak delivered the fund of his thoughts, estimating his Canaries better than the Bordelais.

“This is not a good point taken”

“This is not a good point taken. I’m disappointed because even though we had 20 complicated first minutes, we came back well at the end of the first half. Even if we are behind, we do whatever it takes to come back and we have match points. So obviously I’m disappointed because the players have shown personality, character, temperament. There was a great Benoit Costil opposite. I saw the stats, they scored once for a goal, and we got on target seven times. You have to believe that in front of them they had a good goalkeeper, ”noted the technician.

At a press conference a few minutes later, Kombouaré reiterated the same analysis of a victory on points… which ended in a draw. “No the result is not logical. We lose two points because we had more situations than them (…) It’s paradoxical to take a goal against away. My side slips and Hwang scores a nice goal (…) We were playful. In a match where we are in difficulty, we were able to come back and almost win ”.





Petkovic (Bordeaux) also frustrated by the sharing of points Vladimir Petkovic: “I think we had a good game, offensively and defensively. We had 25 excellent first minutes, and after that there were a little less races and a few mistakes, which allowed Nantes to come back into the game. Unfortunately, we took a goal when we were at ten. In tough times, when you don’t win often, all the little things take a toll, and work against you. We must continue to work and believe in it more and more, then conclude our actions. I think that in the end Nantes was happier than us on this point ”.