L214: why the animal rights association is attacking the giant Burger King?

The animal rights association L214 is launching a major communication campaign against the fast food giant Burger King.

L214 is stepping up to the plate. Demonstrations took place in several places around the country. This Saturday, October 16, in fact, activists from the animal defense association gathered in front of several Burger King restaurants in France. to encourage the brand to sign a European charter setting standards in order to limit the suffering of farm chickens.

ud83d udd34 All French supermarkets and other fast food restaurants have already taken action against the worst practices of raising and slaughtering chickens, and when is it up to you? @BurgerKingFR? Call on Burger King too by signing the ud83d udc49 petition https://t.co/wAh7Unucu2 pic.twitter.com/2KlCMG0yxf

– L214 ethics & animals (@ L214) October 15, 2021

“We want to put pressure on Burger King to sign the European Chicken Commitment in France, as it has done in other countries and as other competing brands already have “, indicates Marie-Hélène Marciano to our colleagues in West France, L214 referent for Côtes-d’Armor.

About thirty gatherings

With their T-shirts and caps hijacking teammates’ uniforms and displaying a bloodied logo of the sign, several protesters displayed signs showing chickens that were obese, collapsed on themselves or hung by their paws before being plunged into the air. an electrified and bled water bath.

We would like animals to no longer be considered as food

In Lille, the activists, numbering thirty, deployed a carpet “Welcome to the kingdom of cruelty” at the entrance of the northern restaurant, echoing a video from L214 specifically targeting Burger King, put into circulation on the networks social. In Reims, three women and three men are stationed in front of the restaurant front, brandishing photos of huddled poultry or beds of excrement.

Gatherings also took place in Lyon according to the prefecture, as well as in Amiens according to the Courrier Picard or in Rouen and Bayonne according to France Blue.

In total, L214 aimed to have a presence in around thirty French cities.