Lazio outclass Inter, fight between players after a goal

Lazio won (3-1) a high-profile Serie A match, triumphing over Inter in a nervous finish at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Lazio overturned Inter (3-1) on Saturday after a meeting marked by strong tensions between the players on the field. The game escalated after Lazio’s second goal as the action continued with an Inter player still down. It all started with a fault in the central circle, a buffer suffered by Federico Dimarco. On the attack, Inter do not seem to be moved at this moment, the advantage being left to them to deploy their offensive.

Tension after the final whistle

The action finally leads to a strike from the Argentine Lautaro Martinez, without danger for the Roman goalkeeper. Reina wastes no time and immediately raises, Dimarco is still on the ground. The internal offensive progresses, a reversal is carried out on the left side. Found in the box, Ciro Immobile stumbled over Samir Handanovic, but passer Felipe Anderson followed well and scored unopposed. A goal he celebrates with a slight smile, enough to warm the spirits.





Annoyed, Dumfries immediately grabs the striker he throws to the ground. Then follows a scuffle that turns into a general fight. And it will be necessary to wait for the referee to distribute the boxes so that calm returns little by little, but not for long. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic closed the discussions by scoring the goal of the break, with a nice header, in added time (90th + 1). Without calming the players, who continued to maintain an electric atmosphere after the final whistle.

Lazio (14 points) provisionally climbs to fifth place, ahead of Fiorentina’s game on Monday, while Inter (third, 17 pts) failed to get closer to leaders Napoli and find themselves at the mercy of AS Rome, which faces Juventus Turin on Sunday.