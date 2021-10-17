Léa Salamé provokes giggles by making a slip in “On est en direct”

VIDEO – The language of the journalist from France 2 forked when questioning Marie-Anne-Chazel and Régis Laspalès.

Saturday evening, Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé received in “On est en direct” Marie-Anne Chazel and Régis Laspalès, currently showing at The family and the vegetable garden at the Variety Theater. On this occasion, the host of the France 2 talk show asked his guests about the # MeTooThéâtre movement which recently appeared on social networks. “Are you paying attention to that?” You don’t get too close to Marie-Anne Chazel during the play? ”, he asked the actor. And his stage partner respond with humor: “It’s rather me who attacks him …”. Taken aback by the actress’s response, Léa Salamé then wanted to know more: “You touch him a lot, right?” Doesn’t he like it? ”“I think he takes a liking to it all the same …”, replied Marie-Anne Chazel before adding that she did not have a sexual harassment referent in the theater. “We are completely free”, then quipped Régis Laspalès.

And when Léa Salamé wanted to talk about their first collaboration, the journalist was the victim of a slip. “And what haven’t I seen?” That you “played” … “, she blurted out to her surprise before exploding into laughter. At his side, Laurent Ruquier also burst out laughing. “Then! If he really enjoyed on stage! ”, added the host. “What is this slip of the tongue?”, outbid Marie-Anne Chazel visibly amused by the blunder of the journalist who apologized.

Quickly, Léa Salamé regained her seriousness and was able to finish her sentence: “You played together with [Pierre, NDR] Arditi and [Évelyne, NDR] Bouix ten years ago in a TV movie called The Wicked. You were together. On the other hand at the theater it is the first time that you are together “.

