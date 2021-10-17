LEAGUE 1 – OM have made an appointment for PSG: “We will take the three points”

A big victory. A successful tribute to the “Boss”, Bernard Tapie. Character to turn around a bad situation. An interesting trio Mattéo Guendouzi – Valentin Rongier – Boubacar Kamara. A Pau Lopez who has multiplied the parades. And the return of the Dimitri Payet – Arkadiusz Milik connection! A week before returning to PSG for a long-awaited shock, OM got back in the right direction brilliantly against Lorient (4-1). “We had to win in tribute to Bernard Tapie and that’s what we didt “, savored William Saliba at the microphone of Amazon Prime Video.”We know that we have a very tough schedule in October so this victory is doing us good“.

A very crazy good even. It’s been a month since OM had won. The so promising start to the season was marred by a draw against Angers (0-0) followed by two straight setbacks (note: 2-3 against Lens then 2-0 in Lille). But the truce came at the right time for the Olympians who put in the right ingredients against the Hake. “This truce did us good, confirms Dimitri Payet. We were able to work on our weak points. There, we are no longer on our standings. “

Marseille’s French defender Matteo Guendouzi celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Marseille and Lorient on October 17, 2021 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille Credit: Getty Images

We played as we wanted.

It wasn’t all perfect either. In particular, he had too many spaces left behind for the Hake. But overall it was a lot more promising. “We prepare for training to be in shape like this, appreciates Jorge Sampaoli, the Marseille coach. We played as we wanted. We have a clear plan. Every game is a new test, and we keep learning“. And recent lessons seem to have been learned:”Given our quality, not winning three games in a row was a big stop. And there, we managed to impose our game and do some great things. We learn a lot. And we are progressing. If we play a lot of matches like this, we’ll have a great season“, saliva on Amazon Prime Video Mattéo Gendouzi, rewarded for his fighting spirit with a double.





If the Marseille collective responded present, this more successful performance is also linked to the presence of two men on the lawn: Dimitri Payet and Arkadiusz Milik, whose association made more than one Olympian fan salivate last spring. Their duo made the 85th talk again. Launched by Payet, the Pole, holder for the first time this season after a long injury, found the net to start his counter in 2021-2022. Precious as a point of support or for his calls and his sense of goal, he can change the face of this OM for the rest of the season. Especially if he can count on a Payet of this level behind him.

Payet dazzling: “We will be keen to do what it takes to win”

Described as the “key player” by Jorge Sampaoli on Friday, the Reunionese lived up to his coach’s words. With his technique, his vision of the game and his activity, he illuminated the Marseille game. Decisive and inspired, he has multiplied the caviar for his teammates. Simply a treat. “I find myself at the heart of the game (editor’s note: with the return of Milik). Less in front. I was no longer in my register“, underlined the midfielder, who”was keen to make this evening special“. And she was.

This match is also mouth-watering for next weekend. Because if Jorge Sampaoli first wants to focus on Thursday’s match at Lazio in the Europa League, everyone has in mind the OM-PSG shock next Sunday. A duel that Marseille, third in L1 after this success, could not better prepare. “We have a big week coming up. It’s good to start it like this“, loose Payet.”We will be keen to do what it takes to win. We know the armada there is opposite. So it will be necessary to answer present“. The tone is set, the Marseillais will be ambitious. Boosted, Mattéo Guendouzi goes even further:”With this fervor here at home, I know we can do something very well. We will do everything to win it. I believe in my team and I am sure we will take the three points.“Can’t wait for next Sunday.

