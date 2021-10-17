LEAGUE 1 – Valère Germain attacks arbitration: “We have the impression that we are dealing with cowboys”

Montpellier has rediscovered the taste for victory against Lens (1-0). But Valère Germain still had things on his heart at the end of the match, especially because of the behavior of the referee of the match. So the attacker let go in the mixed zone. “If you fitted the referee tonight with a microphone, you would be surprised at his arrogance”, slipped the former Marseillais and Monegasque, at the microphone of France Bleu Hérault.

Annoyed by the way the man with the whistle behaved, Valère Germain went further to explain the reasons for his anger. “I tried to talk to him after 15 minutes in the game, kindly. He didn’t even look at me. He turns his head. I don’t know if he had had a difficult day… We’re men, we can talk quietly “, he annoys on the radio waves before continuing:” It’s incredible his attitude. Other referees are like that but him, this is the second time. You will see. the day he has a microphone. He allows himself to say things and we obviously cannot react because we don’t have the boxes… ”





If he targets the attitude of Florent Batta who officiated this Sunday at La Mosson, the Hérault striker also draws a more general observation of the profession. “It’s amazing, it feels like we’re dealing with cowboys, we can’t talk to them, he adds again. They turn their backs on us, they are arrogant. We may need less aggressive players, but they should make an effort. They look like robots, we can’t talk to them, we just ask for explanations every now and then. They have to question themselves. ” At a time when the wearing of microphones is being studied in Ligue 1, this kind of outing should make waves.

