Leipzig in trouble before facing PSG on Tuesday

PSG and Leipzig will face each other on Tuesday, as part of Matchday 3 of the Champions League (Channel plus, 8:45 p.m.). Yesterday evening, the capital club won against Angers (2-1) but did not reassure. For his part, the future opponent of Paris Saint-Germain, continues to take water in the Bundesliga. On the sidelines of the 8th day of the German championship, Christopher Nkunku and his teammates got caught by Freiburg today (1-1).





Jesse Marsch’s men had a good start to the meeting, with the opening of the score signed Emil Forsberg on penalty (32 ′). After causing the penalty, the former Parisian Christopher Nkunku, is close to scoring the second goal for his team (42 ‘). But the crossbar decided otherwise. Opposite, Friborg reacts and multiplies the opportunities. Forgotten by the central defense of the RBL, Jeong Woo-Yeong finds himself alone to place the lead in the equalizer (1-1, 64th). In the last moments, Leipzig is very close to conceding a second goal. But the score will stay there. It is a very bad operation for the next opponent of PSG who is eighth in the Bundesliga standings and last in Group A in the Champions League. The match against Mauricio Pochettino’s men did not come at the best of times. PSG will have to take advantage of the German team’s lack of confidence on Tuesday night.