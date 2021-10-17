Léna Massinger elected Miss Champagne-Ardenne

This 20-year-old student will represent the colors of her region during the national election scheduled for December 11 in Caen.

The regional elections for Miss France 2022 are continuing. Saturday evening, the committee of Miss Champagne-Ardenne elected its new representative at Kabaret, in Tinqueux, in the Marne. After the last minute abandonment of the young Mathilde Bazelaire, 18, overwhelmed by stress, eleven candidates were in competition. Léna Massinger was elected. This young woman (1.70 m) aged 20, student, is from Reims.

Léna Massinger will succeed Troyenne Gwenegann Saillard. She explained, relaying the local daily The union want, thanks to this scarf, “Promote women through various events”. On December 11 in Caen, she will proudly represent the colors of her region and will try to succeed Amandine Petit. Since the creation of the national competition, no representative of Champagne-Ardenne has won the precious crown of Miss France.

Friday, the committee of Miss Lorraine elected its new representative. This is Marine Sauvage, 23, a fifth year pharmacy student. In 2019, she received the 3rd runner-up scarf. Cécile Wolfrom, she was elected Miss Alsace. A 23-year-old sixth year medical student. Last week, for Île-de-France, it was Diane Leyre, 24, who received the scarf. She is also Miss Paris 2021.

