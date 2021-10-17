Létang’s pressure on Lille players after the defeat at Clermont

President of LOSC, Olivier Létang raised the tone this Saturday after the defeat of his team against the promoted Clermont (1-0), during the 10th day of Ligue 1. The boss of the Mastiffs believes that his players have “hit rock bottom “at the level of the copy returned during the game.

The LOSC disappointed this Saturday, beaten by the promoted Clermont (1-0) during the 10th day of Ligue 1. Four days to receive Sevilla FC in the Champions League, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s team made an indigestible copy , especially offensively, even if it should be noted that Burak Yilmaz was absent, suspended.

The disappointment was visible on the faces of Lille players at the end of the game. “We hit rock bottom, we were very bad,” thundered the president of LOSC Olivier Létang, after the setback against Clermont, while the Mastiffs remained on three wins in a row in the league.





“The boys didn’t do what was necessary”

“When you have an individual and collective poverty as we had today, you can not claim anything at the high level”, added the leader, who spoke at the microphone of Prime Video. “The boys did not do what was necessary for us to bring back at least one point. It is a deserved victory for Clermont,” said Létang.

Held in check by Wolfsburg (0-0) and beaten by RB Salzburg (2-1) in the Champions League, LOSC already has no room for error on Wednesday. “We must come back very quickly on Wednesday, we are waiting for a reaction,” insisted the president of Losc. “We have a double confrontation against Sevilla, who are probably the best team in the group.”

Vital N’Simba, left side of Clermont, signed the winning goal (32nd) in the first period, on a volley at the entrance to the penalty area. “As for the impact of the international break,” we can regret it, but we must not hide behind that “, swept Létang. Jocelyn Gourvennec will also have to do without Sven Botman these coming weeks, injured in the groin.