LG ordered to pay record sum to General Motors

The Chevrolet Bolt fires were indeed the fault of LG Chem, General Motors’ battery supplier. The Korean giant had to pay a sum exceeding one and a half billion euros.





This is a new controversy that would have gone well LG Chem, manufacturer of batteries for electric cars. The Korean brand was already responsible for fires in several Hyundai Kona because of its batteries. A problem that was repeated with the Chevrolet Bolts, some of which caught fire during charging. Quickly, the responsibility of the batteries was evoked then confirmed, implicating LG.

General Motors had to recall all Chevrolet Bolts it sold between 2017 and 2021 for battery replacements. The operation forced the American group to pay 1.8 billion euros.

LG Chem had paid 70% of the recall at Hyundai, with a sum amounting to 525 million euros for the Korean manufacturer. He now has to pay the majority of the Chevrolet Bolt recall, for a significantly higher sum. LG Chem will thus have to pay 1.9 billion dollars, or 1.64 billion euros. However, a big contract awaits him with General Motors and its future Ultium platform, which should motivate the battery manufacturer to pay its debts as quickly as possible.