Liberia – For giving back lost cash, a teenager becomes a national hero

Emmanuel Tuloe, 18 years old. Motorcycle taxi driver in Liberia. AP

A Liberian teenager has become a national hero for returning the $ 50,000 (46,300 Swiss francs) he found on the highway to his rightful owner. His gesture will earn him a meeting with the country’s president tomorrow Monday, the young man in question told The Associated Press on Friday.

“I am ready to go see the president and when I meet him, I will speak to him about my education”, he declared from the top of his 18 years. “I’ll tell him I want to go back to school.” Emmanuel gave up his schooling in the seventh year to manage a motorcycle taxi service in order to be able to support his family. “I will ask him to help young people not to leave school because there is nothing to gain in this business“.

By motorcycle taxi

Emmanuel was driving his motorcycle taxi on a highway on Tuesday when he spotted a plastic bag on the road. The latter contained a large sum of money.

“I was scared because there were a lot of them. I brought the bag home and gave it to my aunt to keep it until it is claimed ”

On the same day, Musu Yancy, the businesswoman who had lost her jackpot under unspecified circumstances, intervened on the radio “to make an appeal”. Emmanuel heard him and chose to return his property, to the great satisfaction of the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission, which congratulated him.

Some congratulate him, others …

Emmanuel found that while many Liberians compliment him, others, including some of his friends, resent him. His gesture does indeed seem unusual in a country suffering from extreme poverty as Liberia is slowly recovering from a long series of civil wars.

“If I find myself stuck on the highway and some of my motorcycle friends pass by, they won’t help me anymore. They say I was stupid, ”he said from his hometown of Gbolor Dialla, on the border with Côte d’Ivoire. “They tell me I’ll never get rich; that I will live and die poor ”.

Threatened but right in his boots

The reactions are sometimes even threatening: “I must protect myself”, regrets Emmanuel. The teenager nonetheless remains upright in his boots and despite everything advises everyone to return the objects or the sums they could find. He further confirms that his gesture did not go unrewarded: the businesswoman offered him money and equipment for a total value close to 1,400 Swiss francs.