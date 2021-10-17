Lidl hits hard and finally launches a brand new food processor at a low price!

Step by step, Lidl takes the number one place in the kitchen world. He’s already the master of good business, so he set himself the new goal of becoming the boss of the kitchen! It’s simple, the German giant has everything it takes to seduce its customers. Food ingredients, recipes, videos to help you and of course all the household appliances! Indeed, discover the last wonder available in store.

Lidl : cooking will hold no secrets for you!

If you love to spend your time behind the stove, read this article without further ado. You will be won over by the latest novelty of Lidl. You will become a real cordon bleu and it is your loved ones who will be delighted! Especially since the price is unbeatable as always. Indeed, Lidl has only one goal in mind: to do good for your wallet. For a cheaper life, go to the stores Lidl!

In addition, every week, it’s Christmas at the discounter. It always offers new exceptional offers to attract as many people as possible. And this is also the case for travel or clothing. In any case, it is certain that the king of good plans seeks to position himself particularly in the world of cooking. Find out for yourselves below.

Cooking, an art at Lidl!

Do you need a household appliance? Look no further, take a look at the shelves of Lidl. It is obvious that you will find your happiness. Indeed, whether it is to make ice cream, donuts or even fries, the brand has everything you need! Like a real chef, you will be able to put into practice all the ideas that come to your mind. Italy is often honored by the brand. As proof, recently, the German giant launched a machine to make fresh pasta. Thus, for only eighty euros, you will become an ace of Italian cuisine. Also, don’t miss the special weeks with all the great products from this country.

Te encanta la pasta y lo sabes pero, ¿cuál es la mejor del mundo mundial? 🙌😋 pic.twitter.com/00HJM9MvzH – Lidl España (@lidlespana) October 6, 2021

Indeed, this little gem of Lidl will blow you away! It has a power of 220 W for a maximum of 600 grams of tasty pasta for the whole family. It has an LCD screen that shows you the preparation time. In addition, you have eight complementary utensils. So you can vary the shapes without problems. Gnocchi, spaghetti, ravioli, anything goes!

The latest food processor for a very low price!

We can say that Lidl is unanimous with its pasta machine. Therefore, he will not stop there. Indeed, the giant has understood that the French like to spend time in the kitchen. And even more since the crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, a new robot has barely landed on the shelves. And it will make you happy, that’s obvious. Check out the photos above and below.





A new chaos in sight?

If you followed the case in 2019, Lidl was accused of forgery for his famous Monsieur Cuisine. This created a real mess on the shelves as you can see in the post Twitter below. And we always think of the trampled person at Lidl to benefit from a promo… Hopefully this is not the case for this last product. In any case, the company had no intention of letting it go. So she launched a brand new robot made in Lidl who will join the other devices in the collection SilverCrest.

To describe this gem of technology a bit, it has a power of 1300 W with all the necessary accessories, including the mixing bowl and various interchangeable rods. The robot can hold up to 6.3 liters. Something to cook for large tables. In addition to all this, it is equipped with a pivoting arm which allows very easy handling of the device. Finally, the price is very attractive and defies all competition. Like the majority of products Lidl Besides ! Indeed, you can acquire this wonder for only 119.99 euros.

So, dear cooks in herbs or real cordon bleu, no doubt that this new robot will please you. Normal, it is signed Lidl ! And in general, customers are always happy. So, don’t hesitate to make your life easier by purchasing it, because it is definitely worth it.

Let’s go ? To your stoves!



