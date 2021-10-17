Ligue 1, 10th day – Lens is missing on the lawn of Montpellier (1-0), Savanier in demonstration

Those who have not seen this Montpellier-Lens should especially not be satisfied with the simple reading of the result. Montpellier and Lensois played a fantastic match, won by the Hérault people thanks to a goal from Stéphy Mavididi at the start of the second period (48th). Decisive passer, Téji Savanier marked the spirits with an absolutely sensational performance. Beaten for the first time this season away from home, Lens nevertheless retains his place as runner-up to PSG.

Author of 18 shots outside, against 15 in Montpellier, the Northerners lacked efficiency in the last twenty meters, with only five shots on target. If Seko Fofana almost snatched the equalizer on a superb low ground attempt remarkably blocked by Jonas Omlin in the 93rd minute, the second Lensoise defeat of the season was the result of logic as Montpellier was able to impose its rhythm in this match. Olivier Dall’Oglio’s team thus ended a series of four games without a win (one draw, three losses).

Savanier “the magician”

At the Hérault baguette, Savanier delivered an incredible performance. “The magician” – the nickname given by our colleagues from France Bleu Hérault – delighted throughout the meeting. Unsurprisingly, it was from him that the light came on a delicious in-depth opening for Mavididi who was quick to sign his third goal of the season by adjusting Leca closely (1-0, 48th) . In the first period, the Lensois goalkeeper stood out by releasing a violent strike from the same Mavididi (32nd), after being saved by his post on a resumption of Germain (8th).

Incredibly intense, the match ended eleven against ten. Jordan Ferri left his partners outnumbered after two avoidable yellow cards (68th, 86th). But, despite a climb from Leca on a last-chance corner, Lens failed to snatch the draw. Next week, Montpellier will travel to Monaco and Lens will host Metz. This time, it will not be enough to be satisfied with the summary to appreciate the show.

