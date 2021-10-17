Ligue 1, 8th day – OM – Lorient: Marseille paid a magnificent tribute to Bernard Tapie at the Vélodrome

The Vélodrome was able to pay tribute to Bernard Tapie. Died on Sunday October 3, when OM was to travel to Lille that day, the former businessman had received homage from the city of Marseille, where he now rests, and from OM which had allowed the public to come to meditate in Marseille’s lair, a few days after his departure. But the one who will forever remain “The Boss” could not receive a tribute before a match, in a full stadium.

This OM-Lorient, which is played in front of 56,000 spectators, was therefore an opportunity to close the tribute ceremonies in a more favorable setting, in communion. For more than an hour, the Marseille club and its audience celebrated the memory of the former leader as it should. It all started with the positioning of a portrait of Tapie in the central circle, before the players warmed up with a black t-shirt marked: “Forever in our hearts“. The supporters are also in their tifos.”Bernard thank you for making his pride in Marseille“, we could read at first.

Then a statement from the South Winners was read over the microphone by one of the representatives. “One evening in May 1993 you made us eternal victors (…) All of us were the first ever. (…) Your last fight made us even more proud. We supporters, young, old, rich, poor, we say goodbye to you today and see you tomorrow. ”





Before the start of the meeting, the North turn posted a long message, accompanied by a photo: “With you we have reached the heights, we will be grateful to you, 1943-2021. “But it was the South turn that made a strong impression with its Tapie tifo – where it was marked”The Boss for Eternity“- which covered the whole of the stand. This tifo was worked on for ten days by the supporters.

The highlight of the tribute was the resumption of Queen’s title “We are the Champions” by violinist Marine Chiche in front of a silent stadium. The opportunity to remember that Tapie was a violin lover and that this musical episode was important.

Then, Stéphane Tapie, son of Bernard Tapie and Rodolphe Tapie, accompanied by his son Hugo, came to give the fictitious kickoff of the meeting. Dimitri Payet, the OM captain, came to embrace the family of the former leader before the official kick-off of the match. Very rich in emotion, this last ceremony of homage to the “Boss” will remain engraved.

