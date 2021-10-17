Ligue 1 – After Lyon – Monaco: How Lucas Paqueta changed everything

It was “unthinkable“Thursday, in the words of his coach Peter Bosz. This Saturday evening, however, the entry into play of Lucas Paqueta during the shock of the 10th day between Lyon and Monaco has become, over the minutes, obvious. , at the same time, the Brazilian was just recovering from an 11am flight, after playing, for an hour, a very high intensity match with his selection, in the middle of the Amazon, against Uruguay (4-1 Not dull in the slightest, the wizard Auriverde came in. And he changed everything.

The former Milanese had, for him, the enthusiasm of a Groupama Stadium which appreciated his willingness to play this match as much as his excellent start to the season. Ovation during the warm-up by an already enthusiastic public, Paqueta took all the light from his entry into play. There, the score was still goalless but Monaco had frankly put OL under pressure during the second half. On the other hand, Gelson Martins (50th), Kevin Volland (54th) and Wissam Ben Yedder, twice (57th, 58th) had just created danger in the Lyon area.

But with Paqueta, OL suddenly regained the overall control that was theirs during the first act. Mobile, almost everywhere, often between the lines, the Brazilian has put his team in the right direction. Between the 46th minute and coming into play, Lyon already held the ball (62% possession). Between the 67th and the opening of the score of Karl Toko Ekambi, he confiscated it (74% of possession), taking advantage of both the technical ease of his leader and the change of atmosphere, much less quantifiable, aroused by its appearance on the lawn.





Two magic passes

Brilliant and consistent this season and author of four league goals, Paqueta could not, in 23 minutes on the field, inflate a statistical record that does not say everything about his influence on the game of Gones. But he made all the difference. First with a perfect pass to the depth to find Léo Dubois in the Monegasque area, and force Axel Disasi to commit a fault. Then with a subtle transmission, from the outside of the foot and in space, to serve Emerson, finally decisive passer for Denayer (90th). Two flashes at the origin of two goals.

“He’s a great player, commented the Belgian defender about him, on Canal +. Every time he steps onto the pitch he makes individual differences and that brings a lot to the team. A club like Lyon needs players like him. “His evening performance demonstrated it. Because his foot lags are much more important than the effects of jet lag.

